Avolta (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.68. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avolta in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

