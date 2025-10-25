AWM Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AWM Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

