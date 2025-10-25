B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for HIVE

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIVE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 855,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 208,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 93,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

