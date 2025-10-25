B. Riley Expects Weaker Earnings for Microchip Technology

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,568,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,870,000 after buying an additional 1,265,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,016,000 after buying an additional 2,489,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,506,000 after buying an additional 1,745,515 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,544,000 after buying an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

