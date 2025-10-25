B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for CVE:HIV Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a business services company in the Business Services industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.