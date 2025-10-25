Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 103.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $65.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

