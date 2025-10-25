Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Bâloise Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

