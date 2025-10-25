Barrington Research Comments on Sirius XM FY2025 Earnings

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

