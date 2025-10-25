Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Basic-Fit Trading Down 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

