Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
About Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baylin Technologies
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.