Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Trading Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 360,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 326,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company’s primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
