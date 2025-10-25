BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BILL alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 303.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 120.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 145.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3,947.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

BILL Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.02, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.