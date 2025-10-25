Bingham Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

