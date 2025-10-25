BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. 16,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 62,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 102.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

