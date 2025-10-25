BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Short Interest Up 50.6% in September

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,300 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 592.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3%
NYSE BLE opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.