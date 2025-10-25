Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

View Our Latest Report on TCPC

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. Analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Tcp Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.