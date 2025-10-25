Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 14,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 796,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

