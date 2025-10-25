Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 553,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 412,604 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 92,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,212,000 after buying an additional 266,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

