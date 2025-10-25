Brokers Issue Forecasts for NBN Q1 Earnings

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Northeast Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a market cap of $798.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $113.01.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Northeast Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 19.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 110.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

