Brokers Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold FY2025 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

