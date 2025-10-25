Brokers Offer Predictions for GBX FY2025 Earnings

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Susquehanna issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna analyst B. Majors expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year. Susquehanna currently has a “Positive” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Susquehanna also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Huffines acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $623,679.56. The trade was a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 535,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 346,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 268.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 242,180 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

