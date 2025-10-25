Brokers Set Expectations for Cameco’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $88.11 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Abbington Investment Group bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.