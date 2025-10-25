Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($18.24) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.24). Approximately 29,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,355 ($18.04).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,269.58.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (5.99) EPS for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 69.75%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

