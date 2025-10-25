BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 337,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 746,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.71.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

