Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLSH. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Bullish in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Bullish Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a current ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1,072.41. Bullish has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bullish

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter worth $31,000.

About Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

