Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $61.70. 29,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 52,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $926.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

