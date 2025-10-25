Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading 5.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.96. 557,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 746,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 14.43%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 580.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

