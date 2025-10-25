Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $191.75 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,866 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $191,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 87,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 374,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,240,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVDA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

