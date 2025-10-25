Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. 122,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 109,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

