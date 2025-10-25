CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

CareRx Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

CareRx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

