CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

