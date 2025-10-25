Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 49.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 30.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 216,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Champion Homes stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

