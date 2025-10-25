Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,916,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 419,235 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 880,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 239,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 144,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

