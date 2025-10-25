Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 1,093,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,326,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57.

Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

