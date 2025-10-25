Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

