Coastalsouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coastalsouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Coastalsouth Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of COSO stock opened at $21.47 on Friday.

Coastalsouth Bancshares Company Profile

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank.

