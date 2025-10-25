Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Coats Group Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

