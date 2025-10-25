comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 2,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, comScore currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in comScore stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.98% of comScore worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

