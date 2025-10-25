Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

