Country Club Bank Purchases 171 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Country Club Bank raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.97.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

