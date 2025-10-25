Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Creatd Stock Down 9.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

