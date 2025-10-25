Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Cuisine Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

