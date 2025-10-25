Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

