Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Cwm LLC increased its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 546.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

BKE opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other Buckle news, Director James E. Shada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,890.48. This represents a 26.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $83,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,746.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,821,630. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

