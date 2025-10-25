Cwm LLC Buys 516 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 521,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,461,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,154,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

