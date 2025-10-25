Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carter’s by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

