Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

