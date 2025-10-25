Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,871,000 after buying an additional 657,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atkore by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atkore by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ATKR opened at $68.45 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

