DA Davidson Predicts Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of ($221.08) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $30,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,238.74. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

