Defined Financial Planning LLC Sells 508 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Defined Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 59,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

